City Section teams begin football practice; Hawkins will have team
City Section teams officially began football practice on Monday.
One team that didn't begin practice is Hawkins, which has been undergoing major changes in the off season after the dismissal of the coaching staff. There's also new administrators overseeing the program.
Hawkins will play football this season, an LAUSD athletics spokesman said. The school hopes to name a new coach this week.
Numerous top players have transferred out of the program.
The team had to forfeit every game last season because of multiple ineligible players.