City Section tells Narbonne to remove billboard promoting football success

City Section Commissioner John Aguirre said Wednesday he has informed Narbonne High officials that they must remove a billboard promoting the school's football success because it violates CIF rule 510 regarding undue influence.

Narbonne coach Manuel Douglas said he does not know who put up the billboard on Carson Street, a few miles from rival Carson High. The billboard, which went up last month, features an image of Douglas and promotes the football program that has dominated in the City Section in recent seasons.

Aguirre said general advertising is permitted but that the Narboone billboard focuses on football. Narbonne could face City Section sanctions if the billboard is not removed.

A spokesman for OutFront Media declined to say who paid for the billboard, when contacted by The Times.