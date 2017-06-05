City vs. Southern Section all-star baseball game set for Saturday at Birmingham

The City vs. Southern Section all-star baseball game is set for Saturday at 7 p.m. at Birmingham High. There will be a Home Run Derby at 4 p.m.

Players from City Section Division 1 champion Birmingham and runner-up Chatsworth will unite to try to knock off a Southern Section team loaded with players from the Mission League, Foothill League and Marmonte League, among others.

Taft Coach Michael McNeeley will coach the City Section and Westlake Coach John Burtzloff will direct the Southern Section.

There also is expected to be players from City Section schools San Pedro, Banning and Venice.

Tickets are $5 and $3 for children.