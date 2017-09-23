Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Clark Phillips of La Habra returns three interceptions for three touchdowns
|Eric Sondheimer
In all his years of playing, coaching or watching football, La Habra coach Frank Mazzotta said he has never seen what sophomore cornerback Clark Phillips pulled off against Colony on Friday night.
Phillips had three interceptions and returned each one for a touchdown in a 49-14 victory for La Habra.
"I've been around football my entire life," Mazzotta said. "It's something I've never seen."
As if Phillips wasn't happy enough, Mazzotta said UCLA offered him a scholarship on Saturday morning.
He's 5 feet 11, 188 pounds.
"He's an explosive player," Mazzotta said. "He's cut out of stone."