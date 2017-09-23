Clark Phillips of La Habra returns three interceptions for three touchdowns

In all his years of playing, coaching or watching football, La Habra coach Frank Mazzotta said he has never seen what sophomore cornerback Clark Phillips pulled off against Colony on Friday night.

Phillips had three interceptions and returned each one for a touchdown in a 49-14 victory for La Habra.

"I've been around football my entire life," Mazzotta said. "It's something I've never seen."

As if Phillips wasn't happy enough, Mazzotta said UCLA offered him a scholarship on Saturday morning.

He's 5 feet 11, 188 pounds.

"He's an explosive player," Mazzotta said. "He's cut out of stone."