Cole Kitchen comes off the operating table to deliver victory for ECR

It was three weeks ago that sophomore Cole Kitchen of El Camino Real had surgery to remove a benign growth near his rib cage. Coach Josh Lienhard said his best hitter would be lost for the rest of the season.

Fast forward to Tuesday's first round of the City Section Division I baseball playoffs. Kitchen was in the starting lineup.

"I guess being young gives me the ability to heal faster," Kitchen said.

Kitchen contributed a two-run double in the sixth inning that enabled El Camino Real to defeat Palisades, 5-3.

Kitchen had his first full practice on Monday. He was the designated hitter on Tuesday. El Camino Real advances to play No. 4-seeded San Pedro, which got a shutout from David Barraza in a 3-0 win over University.

The big upset of the day was Gabe Ruiz throwing a two-hitter to help Banning defeat No. 2-seeded Roosevelt, 3-0.

No. 3 Venice held off Taft, 3-2, in eight innings. No. 1 Chatsworth defeated Narbonne, 7-0. Thomas Gutierrez threw the shutout and Mackenzie Lomas had a three-run double.

Kennedy defeated Marshall, 8-3. Caleb Valenzuela went three for three. BJ Olivas and Omar Rodriguez each had two RBI.

Cleveland defeated San Fernando, 7-6. Nick Schmidt had three RBI.

Armando Yanez pitched Birmingham past Poly, 7-1.

Friday's quarterfinal schedule: Kennedy at Chatsworth; El Camino Real at San Pedro; Cleveland at Venice; Banning at Birmingham.

In the Southern Section Division 3 wild-card games, Arcadia defeated Knight, 2-0. Jacob Kampen struck out seven.

Sierra Canyon defeated Camarillo, 7-2. Jake Patterson had three hits.