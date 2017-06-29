Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Cole Kitchen of El Camino Real is hitting .737 this summer
|Eric Sondheimer
Junior outfielder Cole Kitchen of El Camino Real will one day be considered one of the top three players in the City Section, and it could happen as soon as next spring.
This summer, Kitchen is batting .737 (14 for 19). He has 12 RBI, including seven doubles.
Kitchen was the only sophomore named first-team All-City.