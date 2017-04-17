Competitive cheer is coming to City Section in spring of 2018

More than 70 schools are expected to have competitive cheer teams when it becomes an official sport in the City Section next school year. Competition is scheduled to begin in spring 2018.

City Section Commissioner John Aguirre said there likely will be three divisions.

Competitive cheer is different than sideline cheer, and students and coaches will be subject to CIF rules, meaning no recruiting of other schools' athletes and no working out with eighth-graders.

Still to be worked out are final rules regarding stunts and tumbling.

Team sizes will be between six and 36 students. Schools will need to purchase equipment, such as safety mats. Coaches must meet CIF certification and students must meet CIF requirements, including athletic clearance and GPA requirements.

There are expenses schools will be facing. The estimated startup cost is $6,300 for a complete set of mats.

There will be a one-day City Section championship.

So let the fun begin.