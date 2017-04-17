Connor McGuire has the UCLA connection with athletic parents

There’s a group of sons and daughters of former UCLA men’s and women’s standouts reaching the high school ranks.

The latest is Connor McGuire of Beckman, the team's starting second baseman as a sophomore.

His father, Ryan, was a standout baseball player at El Camino Real and UCLA and played six years in the major leagues. His mother, Kristy, was a swimmer at UCLA.



“Our sports were such a big part of our lives growing up,” Ryan said. “It’s so fun to watch them be able to share the same experiences I had.”



Connor has an eighth-grade brother, Cade, who’s a catcher, and a sixth-grade sister, Maggie, who swims.



Ryan grew up in Woodland Hills before moving to Orange County 10 years ago. Both of his sons are going to have to get a little stronger to hit a baseball as far as he used to do, but he said, “They’re both farther along at their age than I was.”



Connor is known for his strong defense, athleticism and quickness. He’s right-handed. The father is left-handed.



And the mother might be the best athlete in the family.