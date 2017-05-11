Cornerback-receiver Mykael Wright of Valencia is a star in the making

It's going to be a long summer for seven on seven passing competitions, and it's my recommendation to go take a peek at junior to be Mykael Wright of Valencia, a cornerback-receiver who's capable of standing out on any football field.

If Jim Harbaugh, Urban Meyer or Nick Saban had been at Canyon High on Thursday night and seen what Wright did in a series of plays against Paraclete, they would have offered him a scholarship on the spot. He caught a touchdown pass, made an interception, then knocked away a pass in rapid fashion.

Wright started to show some of his skills last season, and he's only going to get better.

Coach Larry Muir will need to find ways to get him the football.