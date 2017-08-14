Corona attracts sophomore QB Shane Illingworth from Centennial

First-year Corona coach Ron Gueringer has picked up at least five football players from rival Corona Centennial. Now it's up to the school and the Southern Section office to decide their eligibility.

The No. 1 transfer might be 6-foot-6 sophomore quarterback Shane Illingworth, who would have been the backup to Tanner McKee at Centennial.

Also at Corona is receiver Manny Allen.

Complicating the situation is that five former Centennial assistant coaches went to Corona but have since left. CIF rules bar players from following a coach to a new school, and if any player moved before the coaches left, they could be ineligible under CIF rules.