Corona Centennial falls to IMG Academy, 40-20; two quarterbacks injured

In many ways, Corona Centennial's 40-20 defeat to Florida's IMG Academy on Saturday night in the Honor Bowl at San Diego Cathedral Catholic might end up being a victory.

Yes, things looked pretty bleak. All-star quarterback Tanner McKee went down with an ankle injury midway through the first quarter. The backup quarterback, Ala Mikaele, was taken off in a stretcher after a helmet to helmet hit in the second quarter.

Despite that adversity and facing a team made up of all-stars from 29 states and 12 countries, Centennial battled and fought and showed the kind of character needed to succeed later in the season.

Third-string quarterback Arturo Herrera completed a 45-yard pass on his first play from scrimmage, leading to a touchdown and helping Centennial trail, 24-17, at halftime.

In the third quarter, kicker Derrick Valencia made a 35-yard field goal, pulling the Huskies to within 26-20. What other team in Southern California could have stayed so close after losing its No. 1 and No. 2 quarterbacks?

Finally, IMG's size, speed and depth started to wear down the Huskies. Two touchdown runs of 75 and 65 yards by Trey Sanders in the fourth quarter proved decisive.

For IMG, former Calabasas defensive back Bookie Radley-Hiles was named MVP of the game. He had two interceptions and returned one for a touchdown. Former Calabasas receiver Brian Hightower had a touchdown reception.

Centennial Coach Matt Logan now knows he has a team that will be ready to face Mater Dei or St. John Bosco come December.

The defense was spectacular, particularly the line and the secondary hanging tough with IMG's talented receivers. Micah Gray, Mark Anthony Hernandez and Drake Jackson led a defensive line that kept pressuring quarterback Artur Sitkowski.

The offensive line was effective opening holes for running back Thomas Kinslow, who rushed for 134 yards and two touchdowns.

Centennial found out early in the season that it has players who won't lose confidence or courage when the going gets tough. That should make it clear to other teams that to win a Southern Section Division 1 championship, at some point they're going to have to go through Centennial.