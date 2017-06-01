Corona had been making noise for months

No one should be surprised that Corona has made it to the Southern Section Division 1 championship game on Friday against El Toro at Dodger Stadium.

It was during fall ball that Corona was playing with and beating many of the top teams in Southern California. The Panthers showed off pitching depth, and it has paid off during the regular season and post season.

Michael Hobbs, who threw his second no-hitter in the opener of the playoffs, is expected to be the starter on the mound. All he needs to do is hope his team gives him a lead, because he knows closer Brendan Beck is ready to fulfill his role to perfection.

Corona doesn't lose leads when Beck is handed the ball, and that's the warning to El Toro. The Chargers better make sure Beck can't come into the game with a lead.

Corona has also shown an ability to rally, so no lead is safe.

El Toro has a hot hitter in Josh Zamora and a hot pitcher in Jake Jackson, who's 11-1.

Runs figure to be tough to score at Dodger Stadium, so we'll see who can produce the one or two runs needed to win.