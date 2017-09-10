Crenshaw turns to sophomore Jared Greenfield as temporary QB

When the City Section decided that Los Angeles transfer Isaiah Johnson had to sit out the opening month of the season, it left Crenshaw in a bind.

Johnson had played quarterback all spring and summer. Crenshaw found out that Johnson wouldn't be eligible until Oct. 2 only hours before its season opener. Without Johnson, Crenshaw lost to South Hills, 24-8.

But the Cougars have since found a temporary replacement. Sophomore Jared Greenfield, one of the best athletes on the team, has moved from receiver to quarterback.

The Cougars have beaten West Covina and Fairfax the last two games. They still have nonleague games to go against Garfield this week and Vista Murrieta before Johnson becomes eligible for the Coliseum League opener against Manual Arts on Oct. 6.

Greenfield, a starting safety last season as a freshman, should do fine playing quarterback. But when Johnson returns, Crenshaw's offense will take a major boost up. Having Greenfield and Rayshawn Williams as receivers will make the Cougars a lot stronger. And Johnson will be ready to go on Oct. 13 against Dorsey.

But give Greenfield credit for making the adjustment. That's what great athletes do.