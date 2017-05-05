Crescenta Valley (24-1) gets shutout from Trevor Beer

Tuning up for a two-game showdown series next week against Arcadia, Trevor Beer of Crescenta Valley struck out nine and threw a five-inning one-hitter in the Falcons' 10-0 Pacific League victory over Burroughs.

Crescenta Valley is 24-1 and 12-0 in league. It faces the Apaches next week for the league title. Beer also had two hits and two RBI.

Cypress defeated Pacifica, 13-0. Junior left-hander Josh Landry threw a no-hitter, striking out five. He retired 21 consecutive batters after giving up a leadoff walk on a 3-and-2 count.

In the Mission League, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame scored six runs in the eighth inning to come away with a 9-3 win over Chaminade and a three-game sweep of the Eagles. Michael Whiteside had four hits. Ian White threw three shutout innings of relief.

Loyola defeated St. Francis, 11-2. Tim Post struck out nine in six innings. Kevin Parada and Joey Phelps each had three RBI.

In the Marmonte League, Agoura defeated Westlake, 9-4. Jonny DeLuca hit a three-run home run. Jake Benun had three hits.

Thanks to a two-run home run from Eli Vazquez in the fifth inning, Cantwell-Sacred Heart clinched at least a share of the Camino Real League championship with a 4-2 win over Mary Star.

Mission Viejo defeated Aliso Niguel, 9-2. Mitchell Narasaki, Luke Spillane, Tanner Bibee and David Morgan each finished with two hits.

Josh Sedoff hit a two-run walk-off home run to give Esperanza a 7-6 win over El Dorado in a Crestview League game. Foothill defeated El Modena, 4-2. Camden Coughnet and Cameron Tafoya each hit home runs. Ryan Taurek threw a four-hitter.

Cleveland closed out its West Valley League season with a 2-1 win over Granada Hills. Bryan Suppan threw 5 1/3 innings to pick up the win.

Chatsworth defeated Salesian, 16-2. Daniel Zakosek had three RBI.

Clifford Pradd had three hits in Riverside Poly's 6-5 win over Canyon Springs. Poly will play North next week to decide the Inland Valley League title.

Vista Murrieta defeated Temecula Valley, 7-1. Mason Campbell had three hits and two RBI. Andrew Mosiello allowed one run in five innings.

In the Trinity League, St. John Bosco improved to 10-2 with an 8-0 win over Servite, giving the Braves a three-game sweep. Johnny Kuhn allowed one hit in six innings. Kameron Ojeda had two hits and two RBI.

Mater Dei defeated Santa Margarita, 1-0, in eight innings. Jonathan Schiffer allowed six hits, struck out seven and walked one. Justin Evans threw five shutout innings for Santa Margarita. Michael Peabody had two hits.

JSerra defeated Orange Lutheran, 6-1, to improve to 7-5 and set up a three-game series next week with St. John Bosco to decide the league title. Bosco has a three-game lead. Tyler Jablonski had two hits and three RBI. Cole Samuels allowed one run in 5 2/3 innings.

In the Baseline League, Etiwanda defeated Upland, 15-7. Chris Jimenez contributed three hits and five RBI, including a home run. Steven Rivas added two hits and two RBI. Rancho Cucamonga defeated Damien, 5-3. Logan Spere had three hits.

Beckman defeated Irvine, 11-1. Zach Espinosa and Collin Villegas combined for 10 strikeouts.

La Salle came away with a 2-1 win over Bishop Amat with a run in the eighth inning. Ethan Patrick finished with three hits. Zane Lindeman struck out eight in a complete game.

In the Palomares League, Ayala won its second consecutive game over Glendora, 5-2. Adam Seminaris threw a complete game. Josh Bozoian, Kyle Velazquez and Tristian Thomas each had two hits. South Hills defeated Bonita, 11-3. South Hills, Ayala and Glendora are all 9-4.

Simi Valley defeated Oak Park, 5-0. Owen Sharts, Garrett Apker and Abbott Haffar combined on a two-hitter. Sharts struck out eight in five innings.

Great Oak defeated Murrieta Valley, 3-0, behind a shutout from Carson Seymour. Alex Stufft had three hits.

Trabuco Hills won the Sea View League title with a 2-1 win over Dana Hills. Ethan Brodsky threw two innings of shutout relief. Andrew Hacker drove in both runs.

El Toro defeated Capistrano Valley, 4-3. Stone Shiffman got the save. Carson Negrete had two hits.

Quartz Hill improved to 12-0 in the Golden League and clinched at least a share of the title with a 12-6 win over Lancaster. Christian Epley and Dawson Dimon each had three hits.

La Mirada defeated Mayfair, 3-2. RJ Lan had two hits and contributed the game-winning RBI.

In the Bay League, Matt Johnson outdueled Danny Zimmerman to lead Palos Verdes to a 1-0 victory over Redondo.