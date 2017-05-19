Crespi battery mates Taylor Dollard, Caleb Shulman separate as best friends

Taylor Dollard, left, and Caleb Shulman of Crespi have been playing baseball together since preschool days.

Crespi pitcher Taylor Dollard and Crespi catcher Caleb Shulman have been battery mates since preschool. That's some 15 years.

They even played Little League together in Sherman Oaks.

Now they're off to separate colleges. Caleb, with a 4.47 grade-point average, is headed to play for Emory. Taylor, with a 4.0 GPA, will pitch for Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.

Their friendship won't be forgotten. They pushed each other to succeed on and off the diamond. They should celebrate and cherish all the fun days of baseball, school, eating cupcakes, pool parties, victories and defeats.

And they will. They've learned so many lessons together and their bond and friendship won't be forgotten.