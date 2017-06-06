Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Crespi guard Brandon Williams commits to Arizona
|Eric Sondheimer
Crespi guard Brandon Williams has committed to Arizona.
Williams, who missed all of his junior season because of a knee injury, helped lead the Celts to a state title as a sophomore.
He's expected to be back at full strength for his senior season.