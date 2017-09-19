Crespi's Brandon Williams is nearing a return to basketball court

If all goes as expected, standout senior guard Brandon Williams of Crespi said Tuesday he should receive doctor's clearance by Saturday to return to the basketball court.

"I feel I'm 100% right now, honestly," he said.

Williams missed all of his junior season after a misdiagnosed knee injury. He had surgery and has spent months preparing for his return.

Williams and his fellow guard, Taj Regans, have helped Crespi win two state titles in the last three years. Both were injured last year, so if they are healthy, beware of the Celts.

"I like our team," Coach Russell White said.

Junior forward Kyle Owens has grown to 6 feet 6. Russell Stong is poised for an outstanding season. And there's three 6-5 sophomore football players who will join the team to provide rebounding help.

One of Williams' first games back should be a fall league game against Oak Park on Oct. 1 at 12:30 p.m. at Calabasas as part of the Joseph Frazier showcase.

Williams, an Arizona commit, is considered one of the top guards in California when healthy. And he says he's healthy.