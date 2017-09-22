Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Culver City-Fairfax, Santa Margarita-Bishop Montgomery meet in basketball
|Eric Sondheimer
The Southern California Black Coaches Assn. is sponsoring two days of basketball competitions this weekend to raise money for a Houston school in need of repairs following Hurricane Harvey.
Among the games are two top matchups scheduled for Sunday at Maranatha.
At 4 p.m., Culver City is playing Fairfax. At 5 p.m., Santa Margarita is taking on Bishop Montgomery. All four schools figure to be top 25 candidates.