Culver City-Fairfax, Santa Margarita-Bishop Montgomery meet in basketball

The Southern California Black Coaches Assn. is sponsoring two days of basketball competitions this weekend to raise money for a Houston school in need of repairs following Hurricane Harvey.

Among the games are two top matchups scheduled for Sunday at Maranatha.

At 4 p.m., Culver City is playing Fairfax. At 5 p.m., Santa Margarita is taking on Bishop Montgomery. All four schools figure to be top 25 candidates.