Dameon Porter is new head coach at Simi Valley

Dameon Porter, who guided Leuzinger to a Pioneer League championship last season, is the new football coach at Simi Valley.

Porter resigned earlier this week at Leuzinger, saying he wanted to move closer to his home in Woodland Hills.

Simi Valley is thrilled to get him. A former Crenshaw player, Porter helped guide Leuzinger to the Division 10 semifinals.

He likes to have a team with a strong passing attack.