Dana Hills makes it an all-Southern California final in North Carolina

Dana Hills scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to pull out a 6-5 win over Georgia Winder-Barrows and join fellow Orange County school Orange Lutheran in the championship game of the National High School Invitational in Cary, N.C.

Hans Crouse, who earlier had a two-run single, drove in the winning run with a bases loaded single.

It's an impressive accomplishment to reach the final for a Dana Hills team that entered the tournament 6-6. The Dolphins are now 9-6.

Freshman Thomas Buckanavage went three for three and Jordan Matthews and Zach Waters each had two hits.

The Dolphins will face Orange Lutheran in Saturday's championship game at 9:15 a.m. (Pacific Coast time). Here's the link to watch.