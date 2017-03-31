Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Dana Hills makes it an all-Southern California final in North Carolina
|Eric Sondheimer
Dana Hills scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to pull out a 6-5 win over Georgia Winder-Barrows and join fellow Orange County school Orange Lutheran in the championship game of the National High School Invitational in Cary, N.C.
Hans Crouse, who earlier had a two-run single, drove in the winning run with a bases loaded single.
It's an impressive accomplishment to reach the final for a Dana Hills team that entered the tournament 6-6. The Dolphins are now 9-6.
Freshman Thomas Buckanavage went three for three and Jordan Matthews and Zach Waters each had two hits.
The Dolphins will face Orange Lutheran in Saturday's championship game at 9:15 a.m. (Pacific Coast time). Here's the link to watch.