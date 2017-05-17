Dane Morrow pitches, hits Oaks Christian past Alemany 1-0

Pepperdine-bound Dane Morrow threw seven shutout innings, then won the game in the eighth with an RBI single to lift Oaks Christian past Alemany 1-0 in a Southern Section Division 2 wild-card game on Wednesday.

Morrow gave up four hits. Alemany's Daniel Ritcheson matched him, throwing seven shutout innings while striking out nine and giving up three hits.

Oaks Christian advances to play at Moorpark on Friday.

In other wild-card games, King defeated Murrieta Valley 10-0. Sante Grossi and John Bishop combined on the shutout. Dylan Orick and Eddie Rivero each had three hits and Nate Webb and Gavin Shiflett contributed three RBIs apiece.

Beckman defeated Yucaipa 3-1. Matt McLain, Austin Schell and Jake Groves each had two hits.

Capistrano Valley defeated Tustin, 6-2. The Cougars had 13 hits.