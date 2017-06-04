Daniel Zakosek of Chatsworth is West Valley League player of the year

Senior catcher Daniel Zakosek has been named the West Valley League player of the year in baseball.

The pitcher of the year was senior Thomas Gutierrez of Chatsworth.

First-team all-league:

INF —Brandon Bohning, Chatsworth, Sr.; Miguel Marin, Chatsworth, Jr.; Joseph Avrahamy, El Camino Real, Sr.; Ben Schecter, Cleveland, Sr.; Myles Gonzalez, Cleveland, Sr.; Noeh Castillo, Granada Hills, Jr.; John Thomas, Taft, Sr.

P — Max Yourist, Cleveland, Sr.; Bryan Suppan, Cleveland, Sr.; Gerry Ramirez, Granada Hills, Sr.

UT — Tommy Palomera, Chatsworth, Sr.; Elan Filous, El Camino Real, Sr.; Alex Davis, Taft, Jr.; Eddie Rosales, Birmingham, Sr.

OF — Josh Medina, Chatsworth, Sr.; Cole Kitchen, El Camino Real, So.; Jacob Gordon, El Camino Real, Sr.; Nick Stein, Cleveland, Sr.; Hunter May, Taft, Sr.; Dylan Hernandez Birmingham, Sr.; Matt Garcia, Birmingham, Sr.

C — Richard Avalos, Granada Hills, Sr.