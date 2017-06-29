Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Darius Perrantes making strong bid to start at QB for St. Francis
|Eric Sondheimer
Athletic with a strong arm, junior Darius Perrantes is making a strong bid to emerge as the starting quarterback at St. Francis this fall.
As a sophomore last season at Crespi, he shared playing time with veteran Hamish McClure before transferring to St. Francis.
On Wednesday, St. Francis and Paraclete played in a 11-on-11 touch football scrimmage, and Perrantes showed his potential. He threw two touchdown passes to Greg Dulcich.
He's the younger brother of former Virginia basketball player London Perrantes.