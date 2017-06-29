Darius Perrantes making strong bid to start at QB for St. Francis

Athletic with a strong arm, junior Darius Perrantes is making a strong bid to emerge as the starting quarterback at St. Francis this fall.

As a sophomore last season at Crespi, he shared playing time with veteran Hamish McClure before transferring to St. Francis.

On Wednesday, St. Francis and Paraclete played in a 11-on-11 touch football scrimmage, and Perrantes showed his potential. He threw two touchdown passes to Greg Dulcich.

He's the younger brother of former Virginia basketball player London Perrantes.