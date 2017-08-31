Darius Perrantes passes for six touchdowns in St. Francis debut

The sky is spectacular at Chavez High, where Reseda came away with 30-14 win on Thursday night.

A year ago, Darius Perrantes was stuck in an offense that rarely passed the ball. He left Crespi for St. Francis, and what a junior debut he had on Thursday night.

The younger brother of former Virginia guard London Perrantes passed for 305 yards and six touchdowns in St. Francis' 48-21 win over Mira Costa. He also ran for 53 yards. Greg Dulcich caught three TD passes.

Chaminade defeated Arizona Mountain Pointe, 39-25, at Mission Viejo. Andrew Van Buren ran for four touchdowns. Michael Wilson caught a 77-yard TD pass from Ryan Stevens. Christopher Rankins had two interceptions. Chaminade plays St. John Bosco next Friday at El Camino College.

City Section schools were in action, and Reseda improved to 2-0 with a 30-14 win over Chavez. Quarterback Mike Martin ran for three touchdowns.

San Fernando came back from a loss to Alemany last week to defeat Taft, 47-3. Josh Garcia passed for three touchdowns. Andrew Hernandez scored two TDs.

Raul Jimenez scored three TDs in Hamilton's 30-0 win over Gardena.

Palisades defeated Sylmar, 48-7. Kicker Campbell Geddes made field goals from 40, 37 and 31 yards for the Dolphins.

Carson rolled to a 66-14 win over San Pedro behind QB Jaja Bellinger, who had four TD passes in the first half. Roosevelt defeated North Hollywood, 41-21, after trailing at halftime, 14-13.

Venice held on for an 18-15 win over El Camino Real. The Gondoliers came up with a late defensive stop to win the game. San Pedro defeated Grant, 47-7. Sun Valley Poly defeated Bernstein 57-20.

Contreras upset University, 20-13, in overtime. Verdugo Hills defeated Kennedy, 42-39.

Franklin improved to 2-0 with a 36-14 win over Van Nuys. Sophomore Alfred Bobadilla passed for three touchdowns and Steve Barrera caught three TDs. Canoga Park defeated Los Angeles, 13-0.