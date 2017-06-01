Dave Kleckner resigns as basketball coach at Etiwanda

Dave Kleckner has resigned as basketball coach at Etiwanda, the Chaffey Joint Union High School School District confirmed on Thursday.

Calls left for Kleckner and Etiwanda officials the last two days have not been returned.

Kleckner, who arrived in 1997, built the Eagles' basketball program into one of the most respected in Southern California. He was recognized as one of the most effective coaches in getting his players to play defense. His teams never played a single second of zone defense.

Among the players he coached was Darren Collison, who went on to UCLA and the NBA. His teams won CIF titles in 2006 and 2013. He will be difficult to replace.