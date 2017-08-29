De'Gabriel Floyd makes debut for Golden Valley

De'Gabriel Floyd, a junior receiver-safety, was declared eligible on Thursday to play for Golden Valley after transferring from Hawkins.

On Friday, he made an impressive debut, catching four passes for 99 yards and one touchdown and also getting an interception in Golden Valley's 30-0 win over Highland.

Floyd was facing an 18-month suspension by the City Section but additional information was provided showing that he lived in the Hawkins district last season, enabling him to play for Golden Valley.

He should be one of the top players in the Foothill League.