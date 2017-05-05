Defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux enrolls at Oaks Christian

Sophomore defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, considered among the best for his position, has officially enrolled at Oaks Christian after being a standout the last two seasons at Dorsey.

Thibodeaux has close to 30 college scholarship offers.

He started his high school career with a brief stop at Gardena Serra but never played. He was at Dorsey for his freshman season.

As a sophomore at Dorsey, he had 18 sacks.