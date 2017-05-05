Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux enrolls at Oaks Christian
Sophomore defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, considered among the best for his position, has officially enrolled at Oaks Christian after being a standout the last two seasons at Dorsey.
Thibodeaux has close to 30 college scholarship offers.
He started his high school career with a brief stop at Gardena Serra but never played. He was at Dorsey for his freshman season.
As a sophomore at Dorsey, he had 18 sacks.