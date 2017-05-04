Dennis Latimore is the new head coach at Chino Hills

Dennis Latimore, who played basketball at Arizona and Notre Dame, has been hired as the new basketball coach at Chino Hills.

He previously coached basketball at View Park Prep.

The district opened up the position because first-year Coach Stephan Gilling is a walk-on coach. If a certificated staff member meets the minimum qualifications for the position, he or she is given preference over a walk-on coach, the district said in a statement Thursday night.

Latimore will have to deal with LaVar Ball, the father of the Ball brothers. Gilling and former Coach Steve Baik both had their ups and downs with the elder Ball. Gilling had a 30-3 record this past season.

LaMelo Ball, the last of the Ball brothers, will be a junior next season. LiAngelo is moving on to UCLA, and Lonzo is a candidate to be one of the top three choices in the NBA draft.

Latimore is a teacher at Chino Hills.