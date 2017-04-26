Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Deschon Winston of Birmingham commits to Cal
|Eric Sondheimer
All-City guard Deschon Winston of Birmingham has committed to Cal, Coach Nick Halic said Wednesday.
"It's the perfect school for him," Halic said.
Winston helped lead Birmingham to its first City Section Open Division championship.
He's an outstanding ball handler and can shoot.