Do you come back with your ace on four days' rest?
|Eric Sondheimer
With first-round games in Southern Section Division 1 baseball having been played Thursday, coaches will have the option of coming back with their No. 1 pitchers on four days' rest for Tuesday's second-round matchups.
The question is how many coaches will stick with their aces?
It probably comes down to whether the No. 1 pitcher is that much better than No. 2.
No. 1 Huntington Beach used Hagen Danner last week but its No. 2 pitcher, Nick Pratto, can more than handle the challenge for Tuesday's game against Servite.
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame has a road game at Redlands East Valley and intends to start sophomore Carter Kessinger after freshman Lucas Gordon pitched the Knights past San Clemente last week.
If the No. 2 pitchers are throwing, look for more scoring this week.