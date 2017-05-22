Do you come back with your ace on four days' rest?

With first-round games in Southern Section Division 1 baseball having been played Thursday, coaches will have the option of coming back with their No. 1 pitchers on four days' rest for Tuesday's second-round matchups.

The question is how many coaches will stick with their aces?

It probably comes down to whether the No. 1 pitcher is that much better than No. 2.

No. 1 Huntington Beach used Hagen Danner last week but its No. 2 pitcher, Nick Pratto, can more than handle the challenge for Tuesday's game against Servite.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame has a road game at Redlands East Valley and intends to start sophomore Carter Kessinger after freshman Lucas Gordon pitched the Knights past San Clemente last week.

If the No. 2 pitchers are throwing, look for more scoring this week.