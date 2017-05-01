Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Dorsey begins its weekly seven-on-seven passing competitions
|Eric Sondheimer
Dorsey begins its weekly Friday night seven-on-seven passing competitions at Jackie Robinson Stadium next to the school.
Competition begins at 5 p.m.
The opening week teams scheduled to participate are Dorsey, Cathedral, Paramount, Arcadia, Sierra Canyon and San Pedro.
Next week, it's Lynwood, Muir, Birmingham, Lakewood and Dorsey.