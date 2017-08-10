Dorsey begins the process of trying to challenge Narbonne in City Section

This is the season Narbonne could finally have a strong challenger in the City Section.

Dorsey was a heavy underdog last season when it lost to the Gauchos in the Division I final, 42-34. This season, the Dons have begun practicing with every intention to win a rematch.

Of course, it's going to take lots of work for the Dons to reach the final, and coach Charles Mincy has begun the process of teaching and waiting to see if the players respond to the responsibilities ahead.

"Potential is one thing, and meeting that potential is an entirely different thing," he said. "The kids have to believe it themselves. It can't just be coaches barking at them and correcting all the time.

"You have to be on a mission to get it right. It has to mean something to you as an individual and a team. When it gets to the point they check each other, then you have something. Then you have a little humility that allows people to be coached and corrected."