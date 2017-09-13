Dorsey is facing another tough opponent in St. John Bosco

There have been no easy games on the Dorsey schedule. The Dons (0-2) are facing their third consecutive top 25 opponent in taking on St. John Bosco on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Mission Viejo as part of the Under Armour Brothers in Arms Classic.

Coach Charles Mincy is hoping his players keep learning from games against Calabasas, Gardena Serra and now St. John Bosco.

"We just have to buck up," Mincy said.

The defense has had its moments. The offense has struggled at times in the trenches. Most important for the Dons is cutting down on mental mistakes and penalties.

There's still nonleague games ahead against San Diego Lincoln and Culver City.

Then the Dons can focus on the Coliseum League. They get Los Angeles on Oct. 6 and have their annual showdown with Crenshaw on Oct. 13.

The featured game on Saturday at Mission Viejo will have Mater Dei playing New Jersey Bergen Catholic at 7:30 p.m. Amon-ra St. Brown could make his season debut for Mater Dei.