Dorsey's Antoine Williams runs 10.79 100 at Coliseum League finals

Dorsey football standout Antoine Williams turned on the speed at Thursday's Coliseum League track and field finals, winning the 100 meters in 10.79 seconds to stamp himself as one of the City title favorites.

The prelims are to take place May 18 at Birmingham, followed by the finals on May 25 at El Camino College.

Dorsey's Mark Nunez won the 200 in 21.59.

In girls competition, Dorsey's Toni Carter took the 200 in 25.50. Aria Calhoun of View Park won the 100 in 12.38.

In the Valley Mission League finals, sophomore Trevor Gill of San Fernando won the 200 in 22.46 and the 400 in 49.47.

In the East Valley League, Kimberly James of Monroe won the 300 hurdles in 47.67 and the 100 hurdles in 16.64.

Martin Del Campo of Monroe qualified first in the 800 in 1:59.63 and in the 1,600 in 4:32.25.