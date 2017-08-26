Trailing 14-0 in the fourth quarter, Taft rallies for 17-14 win over Canoga Park

It was a memorable coaching debut for 41-year-old rookie head coach Matt Holly of Taft.

His team was down 14-0 in the fourth quarter but rallied for a 17-14 victory over Canoga Park when Jonah Mendelsohn made a 30-yard field goal as time expired.

"The kids believed," Holly said.

Taft had several goal-line stands and Keyrah Pierson blocked a Canoga Park field goal attempt in the fourth quarter.