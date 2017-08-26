Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Trailing 14-0 in the fourth quarter, Taft rallies for 17-14 win over Canoga Park
It was a memorable coaching debut for 41-year-old rookie head coach Matt Holly of Taft.
His team was down 14-0 in the fourth quarter but rallied for a 17-14 victory over Canoga Park when Jonah Mendelsohn made a 30-yard field goal as time expired.
"The kids believed," Holly said.
Taft had several goal-line stands and Keyrah Pierson blocked a Canoga Park field goal attempt in the fourth quarter.