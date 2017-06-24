Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Downey defeats Cathedral in championship soccer tournament
Eric Sondheimer
Downey has won its second soccer tournament of the summer, defeating Cathedral, 2-1, in the final of the six on six tournament at South Torrance.
Junior Francisco Banuelos was named MVP of the tournament.
Bell Gardens, Los Alamitos, Mira Costa, Peninsula and St. Francis were among the teams participating.