E.J. Gable, Kayvionta Patterson are the mighty, tiny running backs

Something pretty inspiring happened Friday night. Two small running backs -- 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-4, respectively -- were the stars in leading Arleta and Rancho Verde to victories.

E.J. Gable, a 5-foot-5, 141-pound senior who missed all of last season after breaking his ankle in a scrimmage, rushed for 172 yards and scored five touchdowns in a 41-6 triumph over Fremont.

Kayvionta Patterson, a 5-foot-4, 120-pound junior, rushed for 273 yards in 28 carries and scored four touchdowns in Rancho Verde's 45-27 win over Redondo.

Both have proved to be elusive, fearless and resilient.

"Everything is forward when he moves," Arleta Coach Bill Coan said.

Gable's brother, Isaiah, was a former Arleta star who plays at Sacramento State. His cousin is former Sylmar and USC running back C.J. Gable.

As for Patterson, Coach Jeff Steinberg said he's so elusive "you couldn't tackle him in a phone booth."