Eagle Rock, Huntington Park, Reseda, Roosevelt are off to 3-0 starts in City Section Division II

Division II football in the City Section is shaping up to be a competitive race.

Eagle Rock, Huntington Park, Reseda and Roosevelt are each 3-0 and figure to be part of the mix come playoff time.

For Eagle Rock, junior safety Rayford Turner has three interceptions. Lineman Justin Martinez has returned a fumble for a touchdown and an interception for a touchdown. Quarterback Davy Stone also has been playing well.

Huntington Park has cruised to victories over Lincoln, Chatsworth and Legacy but faces a tougher test from Salesian this week. Running back Bey'jon Lee is averaging 11.1 yards per carry and has scored four touchdowns.

Reseda knocked off neighborhood rival Cleveland last week. Quarterback Mike Martin's running and passing has sparked the Regents.

Roosevelt was 1-9 last season but is showing signs of a comeback under second-year coach Richard Zepeda with wins over Gardena, North Hollywood and Franklin.