Early signing period approved for football recruits

High school senior football players will have the opportunity to sign an early letter of intent from Dec. 20 through Dec. 22 of this year after approval was given by the Collegiate Commissioners Assn. that runs the program governing national letters of intent.

The move will speed up the recruiting process for some as athletes who are certain about their choices can for the first time end the recruiting process in December.

There will be still a signing day on Feb. 7 and April 1.