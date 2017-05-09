Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Early signing period approved for football recruits
|Eric Sondheimer
High school senior football players will have the opportunity to sign an early letter of intent from Dec. 20 through Dec. 22 of this year after approval was given by the Collegiate Commissioners Assn. that runs the program governing national letters of intent.
The move will speed up the recruiting process for some as athletes who are certain about their choices can for the first time end the recruiting process in December.
There will be still a signing day on Feb. 7 and April 1.