ECR, Hart, Saugus, Chatsworth advance to VIBL semifinals

The semifinals are set in the Valley Invitational Baseball League playoffs.

El Camino Real knocked off Kennedy, 5-0, on Wednesday and will host its West Valley League rival, Chatsworth, in a 5 p.m. semifinal on Friday. Adam Christopher threw three shutout innings and Felix Campos added four shutout innings. Cole Kitchen had two hits.

Chatsworth defeated Royal, 19-4, in its quarterfinal game.

The other semifinal will have Saugus playing at Hart in a battle of Foothill League rivals.

Hart defeated Camarillo, 6-3, and Saugus defeated Canyon, 16-1.

The championship game is Saturday at 7 p.m. at Burroughs.