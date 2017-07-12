Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
ECR, Hart, Saugus, Chatsworth advance to VIBL semifinals
The semifinals are set in the Valley Invitational Baseball League playoffs.
El Camino Real knocked off Kennedy, 5-0, on Wednesday and will host its West Valley League rival, Chatsworth, in a 5 p.m. semifinal on Friday. Adam Christopher threw three shutout innings and Felix Campos added four shutout innings. Cole Kitchen had two hits.
Chatsworth defeated Royal, 19-4, in its quarterfinal game.
The other semifinal will have Saugus playing at Hart in a battle of Foothill League rivals.
Hart defeated Camarillo, 6-3, and Saugus defeated Canyon, 16-1.
The championship game is Saturday at 7 p.m. at Burroughs.