ECR's Cole Kitchen could be lost for season after surgery

There's good news to report on El Camino Real's standout sophomore outfielder, Cole Kitchen.

He underwent surgery on Thursday for a growth near his rib cage and the growth was benign, Coach Josh Lienhard said.

But Kitchen could be lost for the rest of the season, Lienhard said. He was hitting .324 with 14 RBI for an El Camino Real team that is in second place in the West Valley League. Ladell Atkins has moved into his leadoff spot in the lineup.

Despite the surgery, Kitchen was at El Camino Real's game on Friday against Cleveland, a 4-2 ECR victory

"He was the same happy-go-lucky kid," Lienhard said.