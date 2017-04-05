Eddie Rosales leads Birmingham to 4-2 win over El Camino Real

With crafty left-hander Eddie Rosales on the mound, Birmingham fears no one. Rosales wasn't sharp in the early innings on Wednesday but still managed to throw a five-hitter in the Patriots' 4-2 win over defending City champion El Camino Real.

Birmingham (14-2-1, 3-0), a winner for the 11th time in its last 12 games, is emerging as the prime challenger to Chatsworth in the West Valley League.

Rosales had an RBI single in the third inning following a triple by Jhonny Tincher and Caleb Reyes cleared the bases in the fourth with a double to give Birmingham a 4-0 lead.

Rosales isn't overpowering but being left-handed and being able to rely on his defense makes him a very dangerous obstacle come playoff time. He could throw in three of Birmingham's four potential playoff games.

Chatsworth also stayed unbeaten in league with a 9-2 win over Cleveland. Daniel Zakosek had three hits, including two doubles, and Josh Medina had an RBI double and RBI single. Granada Hills defeated Taft, 3-2.

In the East Valley League, Poly defeated Monroe, 12-1, in six innings. Leo Oretga struck out six. Verdugo Hills defeated Grant, 10-0. Charlie Rocca went three for three.

Josh Landry struck out seven and threw a two-hitter in Cypress' 4-0 win over Ocean View.

In the Marmonte League, Calabasas handed Thousand Oaks its first league defeat, 5-4. Diego Ramirez threw six innings and had two RBI. Ben Grunberg had two hits.

Newbury Park took over sole possession of first place with a 3-2 win over Oaks Christian. Carson Lambert struck out six in six innings. Tyler Kennedy struck out two in the seventh to get the save.

Dexter Wilkerson threw a five-hit shutout in Agoura's 3-0 win over Westlake.

El Segundo defeated Trabuco Hills, 9-0. CJ Shevlin went four for four. Jake Palmer had three hits and four RBI. Jaime Galicia threw a two-hitter.

In the Sunset League, Marina remained unbeaten with a 5-2 win over Newport Harbor. Edison defeated Fountain Valley, 3-2. Los Alamitos scored a run in the ninth to defeat Huntington Beach, 3-2. Michael Townsend struck out five in seven innings.

El Toro defeated Mission Viejo, 3-2. Carsen Negrete went three for three. Jake Jackson struck out seven in a complete game.

Branden Wolff went three for three in Ayala's 9-6 win over Esperanza.

In the Mission League, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame banged out 17 hits in a 9-2 win over Alemany. The No. 2, 3 and 4 hitters _ Noah Taylor, Hunter Greene and Michael Whiteside _ were a combined eight for 14. Taylor and Greene hit home runs.

Chaminade defeated Loyola, 2-1. Reece Weinberg outdueled Tim Post, striking out seven.

Vista Murrieta defeated Temecula Valley, 7-4. Marc Gonzalez had three hits and Mitchell Moralez contributed two hits and three RBI. Murrieta Valley defeated Great Oak, 8-5. Dylan Morace had three hits.

Owen Sharts and Garrett Apker combined on a three-hitter in Simi Valley's 2-1 win over Kennedy. Vincent Esparza allowed two hits in five innings for Kennedy.

Etiwanda held off Upland, 9-8, in nine innings. Steve Ramirez hit a home run and had four RBI. Steven Rivas went three for three.

In the Trinity League, Mater Dei defeated Servite, 5-3.