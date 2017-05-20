Edison, Charter Oak win passing tournaments

First-year Edison Coach Jeff Grady is known for developing quarterbacks, and his senior QB for the upcoming season, Griffin O'Connor, is gearing up for a standout season.

O'Connor and receiver David Atencio were the stars on Saturday in helping Edison win the Dana Hills seven on seven passing tournament.

Charter Oak won its own tournament championship with a victory over Upland in the final.

Receiver Jermaine Braddock led Charter Oak.