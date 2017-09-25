Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Edison-San Clemente is this week's TV game
|Eric Sondheimer
Friday's nonleague football game between Edison and host San Clemente will be televised by Fox Sports West at 7:30 p.m.
There are two games on Thursday that will be streamed live on Prep Zone: Gardena Serra at Chaminade and Valencia at Calabasas.
On Friday, the games on Prep Zone will be Bishop Amat-Loyola and Big Bear-Rim of the World.