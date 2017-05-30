Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Edward Manzo of Knight is Golden League player of the year
|Eric Sondheimer
Senior Edward Manzo of Knight has been selected the Golden League player of the year in baseball.
Aydan Alger, a junior from Quartz Hill, is the pitcher of the year.
First-team all-league are:
Christian Epley, Quartz Hill, Sr.; Dawson Dimon, Quartz Hill, Jr.; Ty Vargas, Quartz Hill, Jr.; Jonathan Cornish, Quartz Hill, Sr.; Christian Garcia, Knight, Sr.; Xavier Avalos, Knight, Sr.; Devan Graves, Knight, Jr.; Jacob Shook, Lancaster, Sr.; Dane Anderson, Lancaster, Sr.; Alex DeShields, Lancaster, Sr.; Christian Lopez, Palmdale, Sr.; Manny Flores, Palmdale, Sr.; Michael Haith, Eastlake, Jr.; Enrique Alfaro, Eastlake, Sr.; Romeo Carrillo, Eastlake, Sr.; Aaron Garcia, Antelope Valley, Jr.; Alex Rodriguez, Littlerock, Jr.