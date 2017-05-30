Edward Manzo of Knight is Golden League player of the year

Senior Edward Manzo of Knight has been selected the Golden League player of the year in baseball.

Aydan Alger, a junior from Quartz Hill, is the pitcher of the year.

First-team all-league are:

Christian Epley, Quartz Hill, Sr.; Dawson Dimon, Quartz Hill, Jr.; Ty Vargas, Quartz Hill, Jr.; Jonathan Cornish, Quartz Hill, Sr.; Christian Garcia, Knight, Sr.; Xavier Avalos, Knight, Sr.; Devan Graves, Knight, Jr.; Jacob Shook, Lancaster, Sr.; Dane Anderson, Lancaster, Sr.; Alex DeShields, Lancaster, Sr.; Christian Lopez, Palmdale, Sr.; Manny Flores, Palmdale, Sr.; Michael Haith, Eastlake, Jr.; Enrique Alfaro, Eastlake, Sr.; Romeo Carrillo, Eastlake, Sr.; Aaron Garcia, Antelope Valley, Jr.; Alex Rodriguez, Littlerock, Jr.