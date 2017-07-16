El Camino Real needs 10 innings to win Valley Invitational Baseball League title

El Camino Real and Hart had their annual meeting in the championship game of the Valley Invitational Baseball League on Saturday night at Burroughs. Lucky there was lights.

The game went into the 10th inning before El Camino Real came away with a 7-6 victory on an RBI double by Bryan Golnick in the top of the 10th.

Golnick also threw three shutout innings of relief to pick up the victory.

El Camino Real stamped itself as the preseason favorite to win next season's City Section Division I championship, winning three games in four days. The Conquistadores also won the JV title.