El Camino Real's Lucas Wiegand, Palisades' Alexis Kleshik win City diving titles
|Eric Sondheimer
The City Section diving champions are Lucas Wiegand of El Camino Real in the boys division and Alexis Kleshik of Palisades in the girls division.
Wiegand finished with a score of 375.20 to defeat Chad Curtis of Granada Hills.
Kleshik finished with 465.95 to defeat second-place Crystal Farrand of Sylmar.
The City Section swimming championships will be held Friday at East Los Angeles College.