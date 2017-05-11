El Camino Real's Lucas Wiegand, Palisades' Alexis Kleshik win City diving titles

The City Section diving champions are Lucas Wiegand of El Camino Real in the boys division and Alexis Kleshik of Palisades in the girls division.

Wiegand finished with a score of 375.20 to defeat Chad Curtis of Granada Hills.

Kleshik finished with 465.95 to defeat second-place Crystal Farrand of Sylmar.

The City Section swimming championships will be held Friday at East Los Angeles College.