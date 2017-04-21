Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
El Camino Real stays unbeaten in West Valley League
|Eric Sondheimer
El Camino Real is 8-0 in West Valley League volleyball and could be the No. 2 seed to Palisades in the City Section playoffs after sweeping rival Taft on Friday.
The Conquistadores won, 27-25, 25-20, 27-25.
Matthew Nguyen had nine kills and three blocks. John McNally had 28 assists.