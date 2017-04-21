Politics
Volleyball

El Camino Real stays unbeaten in West Valley League

Eric Sondheimer

El Camino Real is 8-0 in West Valley League volleyball and could be the No. 2 seed to Palisades in the City Section playoffs after sweeping rival Taft on Friday.

The Conquistadores won, 27-25, 25-20, 27-25.

Matthew Nguyen had nine kills and three blocks. John McNally had 28 assists.

