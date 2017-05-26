El Dorado topples No. 1 Huntington Beach, 4-1

Unranked, under appreciated and under the radar, Placentia El Dorado High’s baseball team sure found a way to earn instant respect on Friday, knocking off No. 1-seeded Huntington Beach, 4-1, in a Southern Section Division 1 quarterfinal playoff game.



Huntington Beach (27-5), considered the No. 1 team in the nation by several publications, could never solve junior pitcher Kyle Luckham, who entered with a 6-0 record and 1.39 ERA. For weeks, word had been spreading about Luckham’s talent and on a big stage, Luckham delivered.

“He did a great job,” Coach Matt Lucas said. “He controlled a pretty potent offense most of the game.”

Lucas said he was not surprised with his team’s victory.

“I know a lot of people are,” he said. “One of the things that helped us was seeing Hans Crouse on Tuesday. It prepared our guys. They weren't nervous or intimidated.”

Luckham limited one of the state’s top hitting teams to six hits while striking out seven. It brought to a stunning end the prolific four-year careers of Hagen Danner and Nick Pratto, both of whom could be first-round draft picks next month.



Danner struck out seven in 5 1/3 innings and took the loss. Pratto hit a home run for his team’s only run. Jesse Lopez homered for El Dorado and finished with three hits. El Dorado (21-8-1) will host Corona in Tuesday’s semifinals. Corona defeated Riverside North, 6-2, behind terrific relief pitching from Brendon Beck.



The other semifinal will have Santa Ana Mater Dei hosting No. 2-seeded Lake Forest El Toro. Michael Peabody went four for five, Blake Hunt hit a two-run home run and had five RBI and Jonathan Schiffer threw a complete game in Mater Dei’s 8-4 win over Redlands East Valley.

Jake Jackson (11-1) pitched El Toro past Santa Ana Foothill, 2-1.



In Division 2, top-seeded Bellflower St. John Bosco got a walk-off RBI single from Tyler Littlefield in the bottom of the seventh to defeat Glendora, 3-2. Glendora had tied the top in the top of the seventh with two runs.

The Braves will be at Etiwanda, which defeated Laguna Beach, 16-7. Chris Jimenez hit two home runs and finished with seven RBI. Steven Rivas hit two home runs and finished with five RBI for Etiwanda.



The other Division 2 semifinal will match Palm Desert at Mission Viejo Capistrano Valley. UCLA signee Jeremiah Estrada hit a three-run home run in the sixth inning and pitched Palm Desert to a 3-2 win over Huntington Beach Edison.

Ryan Daugherty threw a four-hit shutout and Dane Nakatsuka hit a home run in Capistrano Valley’s 1-0 win over Manhattan Beach Mira Costa.

in Division 3, Paso Robles eliminated No. 1-seeded Quartz Hill, 4-1.

In Division 4, Gunner Hellstrom hit two home runs and drove in five runs in Grace Brethren's 8-4 win over Fullerton. Jonathan Guardado improved to 14-0 in leading Nogales past Capistrano Valley Christian, 3-1.

In Division 5, Campbell Hall defeated No. 2 La Canada, 2-1. R.J. Collins threw 6 2/3 innings to eliminate the Spartans.