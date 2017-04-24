El Toro outlasts Dana Hills in 10 innings, 5-3

It took 10 innings on Monday before El Toro defeated Dana Hills, 5-3.

Carsen Negrete delivered a two-run single in the top of the 10th inning.

El Toro tied the game with two runs in the top of the seventh inning. Alex Zerfass had a game-tying RBI double.

Kenny Oyama finished with three hits. Stone Shiffman threw three shutout innings in relief. Jordan Matthews and Matthew Gartlan had three hits each for Dana Hills.

Mission Viejo defeated Tesoro, 8-6. Mitchell Narasaki had three hits. Luke Spillane hit a home run.